Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Trading Up 63.4%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s stock price rose 63.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $18.35. Approximately 2,362,309 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,214,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $27.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,716.85% and a negative return on equity of 328.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.