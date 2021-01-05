Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) (TSE:HBP) Trading Up 52.1%

Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) (TSE:HBP) was up 52.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.73. Approximately 108,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 106,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.03 million and a PE ratio of -8.89.

Helix BioPharma Corp. (HBP.TO) (TSE:HBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helix BioPharma Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

