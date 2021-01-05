Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Up 7.8%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shares were up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 4,192,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 3,112,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLX. ValuEngine raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.24 million, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 3.69.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.40 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 393,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,381,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

