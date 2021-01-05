Helix (HLIX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 144.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $119,531.46 and $12.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 37% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.00283463 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00026134 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009257 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004665 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 30,943,898 coins and its circulating supply is 30,808,048 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

