HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

HLFFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) initiated coverage on HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

HelloFresh stock opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $79.03.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

