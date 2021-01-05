HelloGold Hits Market Capitalization of $142,605.68 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. HelloGold has a total market cap of $142,605.68 and approximately $3.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00043468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.21 or 0.00348752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024658 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a token. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

