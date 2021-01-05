Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Up 8.2%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.03. Approximately 1,477,958 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,562,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, November 20th. Rowe lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In related news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,890 shares of company stock worth $122,235 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 31.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 135,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 32,261 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

