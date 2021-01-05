Helpico Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Helpico has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar. Helpico has a total market cap of $1,129.18 and approximately $6.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helpico coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00120566 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00269167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00495060 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00261361 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017603 BTC.

Helpico Profile