Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO.L) (LON:HEMO) Shares Gap Up to $9.40

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO.L) (LON:HEMO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.75. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO.L) shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 2,834,033 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.89. The company has a market capitalization of £38.66 million and a PE ratio of -23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (HEMO.L) (LON:HEMO)

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell BM/HSC transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody and CAR-T therapy for eliminating relapsed and/or refractory acute myeloid leukaemia, acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome; and Human Postnatal Hemogenic Endothelial Cells, a cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

