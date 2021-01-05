HempCoin Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $1,613.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HempCoin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,967.62 or 1.00129963 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008235 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000172 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010655 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 93.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00075243 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 82% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,041,086 coins and its circulating supply is 259,905,936 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.