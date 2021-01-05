Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €99.00 by Barclays

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €91.13 ($107.22).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €92.30 ($108.59) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €89.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €87.61.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

