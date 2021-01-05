Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Trading Down 0.3%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.

About Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG)

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, mobile and online banking, automated teller machines (ATMs) , and other services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, including non-owner-occupied properties and home equity lines of credit, and commercial real estate.

