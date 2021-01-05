Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $6.69 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 36.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $6.69 or 0.00019477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $31.44 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00028696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00119120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00210970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.00493335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00257904 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017610 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

Hermez Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

