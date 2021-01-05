HeroNode Hits Market Cap of $108,317.72 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. One HeroNode token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, LBank, Token Store and Bilaxy. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $108,317.72 and $26.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HeroNode Token Trading

HeroNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LBank, Token Store, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

