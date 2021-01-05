Hess (NYSE:HES) Shares Up 7.1%

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)’s share price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.78 and last traded at $56.54. 2,359,982 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,249,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Get Hess alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.91.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Hess by 35.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 16.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.