Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Trading 5.6% Higher

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) shares traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.40 and last traded at $49.17. 721,720 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 709,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. CSFB cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.52.

The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth $63,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Hexcel by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Hexcel by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

