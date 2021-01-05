(HGN.TO) (TSE:HGN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

(HGN.TO) (TSE:HGN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.51. (HGN.TO) shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 1,900 shares trading hands.

About (HGN.TO) (TSE:HGN)

Halogen Software Inc (Halogen) is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in providing cloud-based talent management (TM) solutions. The Company provides industry specific configurations of its solutions for healthcare, professional services, financial services, manufacturing, education, public sector and hospitality.

