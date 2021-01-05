Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.55 Million

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $16,532.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00045459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00039255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.82 or 0.00356244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00024856 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

