Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading Up 5.1%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $48.19. Approximately 302,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 344,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $799.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $275,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 635.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

