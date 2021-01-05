Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) (LON:HFG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,158.08

Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) (LON:HFG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,158.08 and traded as low as $1,078.00. Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) shares last traded at $1,082.00, with a volume of 53,055 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group plc (HFG.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £894.71 million and a PE ratio of 24.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,095.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,158.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.47.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

