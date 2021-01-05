Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG.L) (LON:SONG) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG.L) (LON:SONG) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 122.50 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 123 ($1.61). 2,031,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,815,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.50 ($1.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 119.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £759.35 million and a PE ratio of 20.16.

In other Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG.L) news, insider Paul Burger bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £1,904 ($2,487.59). Also, insider Andrew Sutch bought 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £585.64 ($765.14).

