Hive (HIVE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.23 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Hive has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $48.25 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001382 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 489.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 419,625,715 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hive is hive.io

