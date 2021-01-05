Hive (HIVE) Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $48.54 million and $2.04 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001372 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000210 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 419,581,284 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official website is hive.io

Buying and Selling Hive

Hive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

