HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.65 and last traded at C$17.00. 21,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 50,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$539.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28.

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) (TSE:HLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.38 million. On average, analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO)’s payout ratio is -23.05%.

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

