HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.68. HMG/Courtland Properties shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 546 shares.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. This is a positive change from HMG/Courtland Properties’s previous dividend of $0.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HMG/Courtland Properties stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 5.67% of HMG/Courtland Properties worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

