HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) (FRA:HOT) Shares Up 0.3%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) (FRA:HOT) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €80.20 ($94.35) and last traded at €79.55 ($93.59). 38,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €79.35 ($93.35).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOT. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €105.00 ($123.53).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €78.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €74.90.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

