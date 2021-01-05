HOLD (HOLD) 1-Day Volume Tops $3,154.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, HOLD has traded 51.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOLD has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $3,154.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00029273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00119230 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00211165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.27 or 0.00499555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00261396 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018121 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co . The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

