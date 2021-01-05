Honest Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Honest has a market cap of $691,253.68 and $1,136.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Honest token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00029072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00120645 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00213670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.00501099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049973 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00262374 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018153 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

