HOQU Market Cap Hits $528,339.41 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a market capitalization of $528,339.41 and $3.93 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00042939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00345718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00024895 BTC.

About HOQU

HQX is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

