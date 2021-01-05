Horizen Market Capitalization Tops $144.75 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Horizen has a market cap of $144.75 million and $15.19 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $13.63 or 0.00040240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Upbit, DragonEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00175162 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00026819 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000283 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,621,762 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, OKEx, Graviex, BiteBTC, COSS, DragonEX, Bittrex, Binance and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.