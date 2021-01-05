Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) (LON:HOTC) Shares Gap Down to $439.00

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) (LON:HOTC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $439.00, but opened at $407.50. Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) shares last traded at $405.00, with a volume of 60,650 shares trading hands.

HOTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (HOTC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £502.01 million and a P/E ratio of -79.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 409.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 349.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

