Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Trading Up 21.9%

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) were up 21.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 4,860,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,580,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUSA. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

