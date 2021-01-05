HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 391.43 ($5.11).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn bought 88,908 shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 380.35 ($4.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £77.47 billion and a PE ratio of -34.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 393.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 352.93. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 599 ($7.83).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

