HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS) Shares Gap Down to $10.60

HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) (LON:HSS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $10.20. HSS Hire Group plc (HSS.L) shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 368,027 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54.

In other news, insider Alan Peterson sold 52,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25), for a total value of £10,036.75 ($13,113.08).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

