H&T Group plc (HAT.L) (LON:HAT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $274.53

H&T Group plc (HAT.L) (LON:HAT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $274.53 and traded as low as $246.00. H&T Group plc (HAT.L) shares last traded at $246.00, with a volume of 78,026 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £98.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 249.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 274.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95.

Get H&T Group plc (HAT.L) alerts:

In other H&T Group plc (HAT.L) news, insider Richard Withers bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £22,700 ($29,657.70).

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group plc (HAT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group plc (HAT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.