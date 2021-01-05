HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Stock Price Up 22.2%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s stock price rose 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 1,405,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 772,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

HTGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 172.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

