Humaniq (HMQ) Price Up 73.2% This Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $76,370.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded up 73.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00042939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00345718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.