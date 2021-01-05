Humanscape (HUM) Trading 127.6% Higher Over Last Week

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Bilaxy and CPDAX. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 127.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00027980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00117078 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.93 or 0.00261382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.38 or 0.00484007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00254225 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CPDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.