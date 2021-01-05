Humanscape Trading Up 103.5% Over Last Week (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy. During the last week, Humanscape has traded up 103.5% against the dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and $177,065.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00030031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00124777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00251135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.06 or 0.00519938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00274981 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018154 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bilaxy and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

