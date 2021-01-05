HUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One HUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $197.11 million and approximately $114.12 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00045459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00039255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.82 or 0.00356244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00024856 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (HUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 197,577,207 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

HUSD Token Trading

HUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

