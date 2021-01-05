Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCM shares. BidaskClub raised Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HCM opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. Hutchison China MediTech has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 31,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 45,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hutchison China MediTech

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

