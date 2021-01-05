Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCM shares. BidaskClub raised Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of HCM opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. Hutchison China MediTech has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14.
About Hutchison China MediTech
Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.
