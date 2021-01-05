HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) & Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Critical Survey

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eventbrite and HUYA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $326.80 million 4.59 -$68.76 million ($0.84) -19.46 HUYA $1.20 billion 3.74 $67.25 million $0.29 71.03

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Eventbrite. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HUYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eventbrite and HUYA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 3 2 0 2.40 HUYA 0 3 6 0 2.67

Eventbrite currently has a consensus target price of $12.80, suggesting a potential downside of 21.71%. HUYA has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.22%. Given HUYA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HUYA is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Risk & Volatility

Eventbrite has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUYA has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -134.78% -63.75% -27.38% HUYA 7.81% 8.80% 6.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HUYA beats Eventbrite on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres. The company operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform primarily in Southeast Asia and Latin America. It also provides online advertising and marketing services. In addition, the company provides software development and Internet value added services. As of December 31, 2019, its live streaming content covered approximately 3,800 games. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

