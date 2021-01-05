HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Up 5.9%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.82. 3,593,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 3,300,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

Get HUYA alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.36. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HUYA by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,207,000 after buying an additional 2,329,414 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 333.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,834,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029,393 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 3,466,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,721,000 after purchasing an additional 304,428 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,877,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,995,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.