Hydro (HYDRO) Price Hits $0.0002

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $28,274.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, BitMart, BitForex and DEx.top.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00044649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00039393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00350169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024581 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, IDEX, IDAX, BitMart, DEx.top, CoinEx, Bittrex, BitForex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

