Hydro (HYDRO) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last week, Hydro has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Hydro has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $17,841.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Fatbtc, Upbit and CoinEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00041512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.95 or 0.00318402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024823 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Mercatox, CoinEx, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, BitMart, IDAX, DEx.top and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.