Hydro Protocol (HOT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $210,297.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and HADAX. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $210,297.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, Bgogo, OKEx, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

