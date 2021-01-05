Hyper Speed Network (HSN) 1-Day Volume Tops $25.00

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Hyper Speed Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including MXC and DragonEX. During the last week, Hyper Speed Network has traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyper Speed Network has a market capitalization of $28,916.37 and $25.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00118498 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.00264552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.11 or 0.00488774 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00049784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00255775 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017483 BTC.

About Hyper Speed Network

Buying and Selling Hyper Speed Network

Hyper Speed Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and MXC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Speed Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Speed Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

