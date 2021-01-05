HyperCash Price Hits $0.65 on Top Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, HitBTC, OKEx and EXX. HyperCash has a total market cap of $29.31 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.34 or 0.00303736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00122033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00508496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00049897 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00268516 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017984 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,970,693 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Binance, Allcoin, Bit-Z, OKEx, ZB.COM, Huobi, Cryptopia, Gate.io, HitBTC, Kucoin, TOPBTC, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

