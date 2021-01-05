HyperDAO Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $2.87 million and $5,068.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00120901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00269917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.93 or 0.00496016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.49 or 0.00261362 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017641 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,655,274 tokens. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

