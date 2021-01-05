Hyperion (HYN) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 29.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bgogo, Hotbit and CoinExchange. Hyperion has a market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $28,617.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded up 31% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00028498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00119457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00266692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00491099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00049813 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00258600 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017527 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 8,638,835,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,717,553 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bibox, Bgogo and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

